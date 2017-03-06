Who should get nearly $300,000 seized...

Who should get nearly $300,000 seized in a Gulfport traffic stop?

11 hrs ago

The DEA has filed a lawsuit asking permission to receive $268,720 agents seized from drug-trafficking proceeds in a traffic stop in Harrison County. The Oct. 12 seizure came after a Harrison County deputy sheriff stopped Jovares Lamont Griggs, 39, for speeding on Interstate 10 in Gulfport, the suit says.

