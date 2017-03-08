Uchi empire expands with first location outside of Texas
An Austin empire is expanding with its first location outside of Texas: Hai Hospitality is bringing Uchi, Austin's most famous sushi restaurant, to Denver next year. The new location is scheduled to open in a hip real estate development, S*Park, in Denver's popular Curtis Park neighborhood by 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Saunders Talks Lincoln, Writing and His ...
|10 hr
|FirstPhartd
|1
|Family friendly: Pets in the Park Festival
|10 hr
|FamilyPhartd
|1
|Morrissey Speaks: "Give In to Numbness... You'v...
|10 hr
|GivePhartd
|1
|Houston man convicted again for selling animal ...
|10 hr
|Selling Pharts
|3
|Bars Hookup
|10 hr
|Some Pharts
|2
|Pink Martini Returns To Houston Symphony With N...
|Wed
|PinkPhartz
|1
|Texas populates list of hardest-working cities ...
|Wed
|TexasPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC