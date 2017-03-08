Uchi empire expands with first locati...

Uchi empire expands with first location outside of Texas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

An Austin empire is expanding with its first location outside of Texas: Hai Hospitality is bringing Uchi, Austin's most famous sushi restaurant, to Denver next year. The new location is scheduled to open in a hip real estate development, S*Park, in Denver's popular Curtis Park neighborhood by 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Saunders Talks Lincoln, Writing and His ... 10 hr FirstPhartd 1
News Family friendly: Pets in the Park Festival 10 hr FamilyPhartd 1
News Morrissey Speaks: "Give In to Numbness... You'v... 10 hr GivePhartd 1
News Houston man convicted again for selling animal ... 10 hr Selling Pharts 3
Bars Hookup 10 hr Some Pharts 2
News Pink Martini Returns To Houston Symphony With N... Wed PinkPhartz 1
News Texas populates list of hardest-working cities ... Wed TexasPhartz 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC