Two Houston police officers shot, one critical
The chief asked residents in surrounding neighborhoods - those south of Bellfort Avenue, west of S. Gessner, north of W. Airport and east of Beltway 8 and Sam Houston Tollway - to shelter in place as cops searched the area. Officers returned fire and killed the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Amazing & Sensational Moving Companies Of H...
|30 min
|amazingspaces
|1
|Trump Reveals His Immigration Plans Tonight
|48 min
|George Z
|3
|Tar (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|beltane42
|46
|How Texas stacks up against the other 49 states
|3 hr
|TexasPhartsz
|1
|Constituents Hold "Town Hall Without Ted Cruz" ...
|15 hr
|KickedPhartse
|14
|Legacy Community Health to host town hall on AC...
|19 hr
|HostPhartt
|1
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|19 hr
|ShowPhartt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC