Three More Agu Ramens Are On The Way To Houston

13 hrs ago

Hawaiian transplant AGU Ramen, which opened three, yes, three locations in Houston at the end of 2016, has just announced plans to open another three locations in spring 2017, with an eye for further expansion as well.

