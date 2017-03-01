Three More Agu Ramens Are On The Way To Houston
Hawaiian transplant AGU Ramen, which opened three, yes, three locations in Houston at the end of 2016, has just announced plans to open another three locations in spring 2017, with an eye for further expansion as well.
Read more at Houston Press.
