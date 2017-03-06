Texas populates list of hardest-working cities in America
Wallethub's annual list of the hardest-working cities in America shows several familiar Texas towns in the top 20. Wallethub's annual list of the hardest-working cities in America shows several familiar Texas towns in the top 20. Last week, the Lone Star State placed first in the nation for GDP growth, a testament to the elbow grease of Texas' workers. It's no surprise that in another study calculated by financial site Wallethub , Texas cities dominated the list of America's hardest-working cities.
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|21 min
|ThoughtPhartx
|24,195
|Man accused of torturing woman for 6-hours.
|4 hr
|ManPhart
|2
|Houston man convicted again for selling animal ...
|7 hr
|Too much
|1
|A brief look at Pearland's elections
|19 hr
|Pear pharts
|1
|Dozens of Trump supporters gather in Katy to ra...
|19 hr
|Gather pharts
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|19 hr
|Tow Phart
|1
|Crime 53 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Hero tackles chase ...
|19 hr
|Car Phart
|1
