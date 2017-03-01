Texas court hears case that could dent gay marriage right
The Texas Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a Houston case that top Republicans hope will provide an opening to chip away at the landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide. A coalition of religious and social conservatives sued America's fourth-largest city in 2013, challenging its decision to offer same-sex spousal benefits to municipal employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the safest/nicest part of Houston to liv... (May '11)
|43 min
|Juan
|60
|Looking for a lady for my wife and I. Lake Jackson (May '12)
|7 hr
|ToPhartss
|10
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|9 hr
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|PillsPharts
|444
|Houston police officers injured in shooting
|10 hr
|InjuredPharter
|1
|Altercation at East Houston's Divas Bikini Bar ...
|10 hr
|BarPharter
|1
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|TypePhartxs
|24,137
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC