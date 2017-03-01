Teen charged with murder related to H...

Teen charged with murder related to Houston girl's death

36 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Jacobe Dante Payton, 19, was taken into custody and charged with murder related to the shooting death of eight-year-old De'Maree Adkins She was shot in Houston just moments after getting into a car crash with her mother, Latoyia Thomas, on Saturday A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal road rage shooting of an eight-year-old Houston girl. Jacobe Dante Payton was taken into custody and charged with murder related to the tragic death of eight-year-old De'Maree Adkins.

