Surveillance cameras capture armed man robbing woman in broad...
Crime Stoppers and Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding an armed man who attacked a woman and took her purse from her hands in an incident that was caught on surveillance cameras. The assault happened about 8:15 a.m. Feb. 21 in a parking lot in the 6100 block of Corporate Drive in southwest Houston.
