Sullivan's the Zoo Will Premiere at G&S Society Gala Concert in Houston
The Houston premier of Sir Arthur Sullivan's The Zoo will highlight the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston's 3rd Annual Gala Concert and Silent Auction. The evening will open with choral selections from Messrs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|37 min
|How Phart
|24,181
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|2 hr
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|15 hr
|TonkPharts
|1
|Pregnant/lactating
|15 hr
|SomeonePharts
|18
|Nicole (Niki) Duplechain - Murder
|22 hr
|Hello Phart
|6
|Man accused of threats to Rep. Lewis' staff app...
|23 hr
|MuchPhartz
|19
|new details missing houston girl MS13 satanic s...
|Sun
|PrePhart
|19
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC