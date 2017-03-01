Spur 5 Closure to Hassle Houston Drivers
Ongoing I-45 construction will be a particular pain to Houstonians beginning Friday as crews start work on a seven-month project to improve Spur 5 into downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|52 min
|Only New Resident
|24,150
|Man accused of threats to Rep. Lewis' staff app...
|5 hr
|AppearsPhartx
|1
|All-Star lineup honors The Band's 'Last Waltz'
|5 hr
|AllPhartx
|1
|Anyone know Tracey Carpenter (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|SoPhartx
|8
|how many gangs in houston! (May '10)
|15 hr
|WhatPharts
|230
|The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te...
|18 hr
|BestPhartss
|1
|Humble ISD one of the fastest growing districts...
|18 hr
|GrowingPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC