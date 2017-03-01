Spur 5 Closure to Hassle Houston Drivers

Spur 5 Closure to Hassle Houston Drivers

Ongoing I-45 construction will be a particular pain to Houstonians beginning Friday as crews start work on a seven-month project to improve Spur 5 into downtown.

