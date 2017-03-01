South Korean fried chicken chain enter Houston market
As if the fast food chicken world in Houston couldn't get any more crowded, here comes a South Korean import to join in on the action. The first spot is set for 10020 Long Point Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|12 min
|Only New Resident
|24,164
|Dog food (plug)
|1 hr
|Dogphart
|2
|No surgery for Price; Strasburg sticks with str...
|2 hr
|Sticks pharts
|1
|Spur 5 Closure to Hassle Houston Drivers
|2 hr
|Spur pharts
|1
|Driver leads police on high speed chase across ...
|2 hr
|High pharts
|1
|Man accused of threats to Rep. Lewis' staff app...
|5 hr
|And phart
|11
|Anyone know Tracey Carpenter (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|PossiblePhartzs
|10
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC