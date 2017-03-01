South Korean fried chicken chain ente...

South Korean fried chicken chain enter Houston market

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

As if the fast food chicken world in Houston couldn't get any more crowded, here comes a South Korean import to join in on the action. The first spot is set for 10020 Long Point Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 12 min Only New Resident 24,164
Dog food (plug) 1 hr Dogphart 2
News No surgery for Price; Strasburg sticks with str... 2 hr Sticks pharts 1
News Spur 5 Closure to Hassle Houston Drivers 2 hr Spur pharts 1
News Driver leads police on high speed chase across ... 2 hr High pharts 1
News Man accused of threats to Rep. Lewis' staff app... 5 hr And phart 11
Anyone know Tracey Carpenter (Jan '09) 6 hr PossiblePhartzs 10
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC