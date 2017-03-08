South By Due East, Houston's Best "Fa...

South By Due East, Houston's Best "Fake Festival," Is Back

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Press

The event, now in its 15th year, runs throughout the entire weekend with a starting time of 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, which will give folks plenty of time to get out there and catch some of the artists performing, all of whom are local Houston bands and solo acts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 7 hr ShepherdPhartz 24,208
News Michigan's Famed Bell's Brewery Launches in Hou... 11 hr Inspired Phart 1
News Houston Use Old Golf Course to Mitigate Future ... 11 hr Use Phart 1
News Things you never knew about Sam Houston 11 hr Things Phart 1
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding 21 hr All Phart 5
News Houston police looking for suspect in shooting ... Thu Couple phart 1
News "Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W... Thu Wood phart 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC