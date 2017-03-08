Say Goodbye to Arthur Ave, Shuttering in The Heights on March 19
After just six full months in business, Helen Greek Food and Wine red gravy offshoot Arthur Ave Italian American is shuttering at 1111 Studewood on March 19. Chef William Wright, sommelier Evan Turner and company will then turn their attention to opening a new Greek venture, Helen in the Heights, at the location .
