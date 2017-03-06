Recent editorials from Texas newspapers
Despite knee-jerk reactions by some segments of the media, President Donald Trump's recent reversal of former President Barack Obama's mandate that public schools must allow students to use the bathroom of their choice - ignoring science and biology - is not an attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arlington school district buys former Eastern S...
|21 min
|Eastern Pharts
|1
|Potente brings upscale Italian dining to downto...
|22 min
|Brings Pharts
|1
|House takes first crack at fixing school funding
|23 min
|Fixing Pharts
|1
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|25 min
|Them Pharts
|24,197
|H Hookup (Jun '14)
|28 min
|Any Pharts
|3
|Pearland's mushrooming population creates deman...
|2 hr
|PopulationPhartz
|1
|An aerial photo of the old AstroWorld site near...
|2 hr
|AerialPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC