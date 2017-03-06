Potente brings upscale Italian dining to downtown Houston
Astros owner Jim Crane has opened two restaurants at the 500 Crawford apartment building adjacent to Minute Maid Park: Osso & Kristalla, a casual, all-day trattoria; and this dinner-only, upscale Italian restaurant where Crane pulled out all the stops. Potente's main dining room is quietly sumptuous, outfitted with plush high-back chairs and dramatic lighting.
