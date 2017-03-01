Pot smokers rejoice: Small amounts of...

Pot smokers rejoice: Small amounts of marijuana now can lead to

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A new policy that went into effect at midnight Tuesday will allow people caught with up to four ounces of marijuana to avoid arrest or jail time by taking a four-hour drug-education class. A new policy that went into effect at midnight Tuesday will allow people caught with up to four ounces of marijuana to avoid arrest or jail time by taking a four-hour drug-education class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr ToothPhartzz 24,139
What's the safest/nicest part of Houston to liv... (May '11) 7 hr Safest pharts 61
Looking for a lady for my wife and I. Lake Jackson (May '12) 18 hr ToPhartss 9
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston 20 hr NewPhartzz 1
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) 20 hr PillsPharts 444
News Houston police officers injured in shooting 20 hr InjuredPharter 1
News Altercation at East Houston's Divas Bikini Bar ... 20 hr BarPharter 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC