PM Trudeau tells Houston energy conference border tax would hurt both economies
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it clear he is flatly against a proposed U.S. border adjustment tax, telling a global gathering of politicians and energy sector executives it would hurt the economy in both countries. "Recognizing, of course, how much the Canadian economy depends on close collaboration and integration with the American economy, anything that creates impediments at the border - extra tariffs or new taxes - is something we're concerned with," Trudeau said Thursday night in Houston, Texas.
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|ShepherdPhartz
|24,208
|Michigan's Famed Bell's Brewery Launches in Hou...
|6 hr
|Inspired Phart
|1
|Houston Use Old Golf Course to Mitigate Future ...
|6 hr
|Use Phart
|1
|Things you never knew about Sam Houston
|6 hr
|Things Phart
|1
|House takes first crack at fixing school funding
|17 hr
|All Phart
|5
|Houston police looking for suspect in shooting ...
|Thu
|Couple phart
|1
|"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W...
|Thu
|Wood phart
|1
