PM Trudeau tells Houston energy confe...

PM Trudeau tells Houston energy conference border tax would hurt both economies

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it clear he is flatly against a proposed U.S. border adjustment tax, telling a global gathering of politicians and energy sector executives it would hurt the economy in both countries. "Recognizing, of course, how much the Canadian economy depends on close collaboration and integration with the American economy, anything that creates impediments at the border - extra tariffs or new taxes - is something we're concerned with," Trudeau said Thursday night in Houston, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr ShepherdPhartz 24,208
News Michigan's Famed Bell's Brewery Launches in Hou... 6 hr Inspired Phart 1
News Houston Use Old Golf Course to Mitigate Future ... 6 hr Use Phart 1
News Things you never knew about Sam Houston 6 hr Things Phart 1
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding 17 hr All Phart 5
News Houston police looking for suspect in shooting ... Thu Couple phart 1
News "Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W... Thu Wood phart 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC