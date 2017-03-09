PM Trudeau tells Houston energy conference border tax would hurt both economies

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it clear he is flatly against a proposed U.S. border adjustment tax, telling a global gathering of politicians and energy sector executives it would hurt the economy in both countries. "Recognizing, of course, how much the Canadian economy depends on close collaboration and integration with the American economy, anything that creates impediments at the border - extra tariffs or new taxes - is something we're concerned with," Trudeau said Thursday night in Houston, Texas.

