Pink Martini Returns To Houston Symphony With NPR's Ari Shapiro, 3/19

Pink Martini, the internationally-celebrated "little orchestra" that blurs the barriers between classical, Latin, jazz and classic pop music, returns to the Houston Symphony with special guest Ari Shapiro, co-host of National Public Radio's All Things Considered, at 8 p.m. March 17-18 and 7:30 p.m. March 19. Led by Principal POPS Conductor Designate Steven Reineke, Pink Martini returns with lead vocalist China Forbes and Shapiro to put a festive spin on favorites like "Brazil," "Dnde Ests, Yolanda?," "Yo Te Quiero Siempre" and "Hey Eugene." Also on the program are songs from the group's most recent studio album, Je dis oui! , which features songs in English, Arabic, Armenian, Farsi, French, Xhosa, Portuguese and Turkish.

