Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for Beethoven's FIDELIO, 3/31, 4/2
The Houston Symphony announced today that Tony Award winner and three-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad will join the cast of its new semi-staged, concert version of Beethoven's Fidelio , the composer's only opera, Houston-native Rashad joins the orchestra and Music Director Andrs Orozco-Estrada as a narrator in a streamlined production of Beethoven's masterpiece, a politically-charged drama that follows the the music remains central in this version of Fidelio , the spoken German-language dialogue in the original score is replaced with Rashad's narration of excerpts from iconic speeches, poetry and literature that engage with the timeless themes of the opera.
