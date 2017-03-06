Pearland's mushrooming population creates demand for self-storage
SurePoint Self Storage has secured construction financing for a 726-unit facility with 91,950 square feet in Pearland, according to JLL. It will be just west of Texas 288 near Broadway and Kirby Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|WritePhartr
|24,185
|A brief look at Pearland's elections
|7 hr
|Pear pharts
|1
|Dozens of Trump supporters gather in Katy to ra...
|7 hr
|Gather pharts
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|7 hr
|Tow Phart
|1
|Crime 53 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Hero tackles chase ...
|7 hr
|Car Phart
|1
|Dozens of Trump supporters gather in Katy to ra...
|7 hr
|Dozen Phart
|2
|Pregnant/lactating
|7 hr
|Like Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC