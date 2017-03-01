Officials hoping to identify young fe...

Officials hoping to identify young female found dead in Houston

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The body of an unidentified female was found by a passer-by along Sharpcrest Street in Houston during the morning of February 16, 2017. The female is Hispanic and believed to be between 15 and 25 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a lady for my wife and I. Lake Jackson (May '12) 3 hr ToPhartss 10
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston 5 hr NewPhartzz 1
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) 5 hr PillsPharts 444
News Houston police officers injured in shooting 5 hr InjuredPharter 1
News Altercation at East Houston's Divas Bikini Bar ... 5 hr BarPharter 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 6 hr TypePhartxs 24,137
The Amazing & Sensational Moving Companies Of H... 9 hr SensationalPhartx 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,165 • Total comments across all topics: 279,243,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC