Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, reports woman returned home safe

The Department on Thursday has discontinued the Silver Alert for an 86-year-old Lufkin woman with Alzheimer's disease. The Lufkin Police Department released a statement saying that Bonnie Faircloth's husband called the station, and reported she returned home safe.

