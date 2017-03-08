Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, reports woman returned home safe
The Department on Thursday has discontinued the Silver Alert for an 86-year-old Lufkin woman with Alzheimer's disease. The Lufkin Police Department released a statement saying that Bonnie Faircloth's husband called the station, and reported she returned home safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|ThatPhartss
|24,205
|House takes first crack at fixing school funding
|7 hr
|All Phart
|5
|Houston police looking for suspect in shooting ...
|16 hr
|Couple phart
|1
|"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W...
|16 hr
|Wood phart
|1
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|16 hr
|Classical phart
|1
|George Saunders Talks Lincoln, Writing and His ...
|Wed
|FirstPhartd
|1
|Family friendly: Pets in the Park Festival
|Wed
|FamilyPhartd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC