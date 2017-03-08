Lawyer for accused gang member requested psych evaluation

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo holds a press conference announcing that four gang members connected to a string of violent robberies and sex assaults have been arrested on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Houston. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo holds a press conference announcing that four gang members connected to a string of violent robberies and sex assaults have been arrested on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.