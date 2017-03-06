Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink

The Super Bowl last month gave Houston its moment in the global spotlight, but it doesn't take a major sporting event to render the home of America's space programme a destination worth landing on. The famous Texas hospitality makes for a fun-filled visit but Houston is also full of surprises - it can rightfully claim the most diverse community in the US, as the workforce that staffs the oil and gas industries is a proper melting pot of nationalities.

