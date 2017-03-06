Houston police looking for suspect in...

Houston police looking for suspect in shooting of couple

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Javan Williams, 26, is accused of shooting two people and killing one on Jan. 3, 2017. Williams is wanted by the police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H Hookup (Jun '14) 4 hr I will help you 4
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding 4 hr Stainelds friend 2
News Arlington school district buys former Eastern S... 5 hr Stainelds friend 2
Swingers 5 hr Looknofuhrer 2
News Potente brings upscale Italian dining to downto... 12 hr Brings Pharts 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 12 hr Them Pharts 24,197
News Pearland's mushrooming population creates deman... 14 hr PopulationPhartz 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC