Houston girl, 8, shot dead moments after vehicle crash
The Houston Chronicle reported that mother and daughter were just five minutes from home when a Pontiac Grand Prix blew through an intersection and collided with the Honda driven by De'Maree's mother, Toyia Thomas. Police said the Pontiac and a third auto - a dark four-door sedan - were speeding when the Pontiac was hit by the vehicle the girl was in.
