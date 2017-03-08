Hey umpire, whattayou, drunk? Alabama...

Hey umpire, whattayou, drunk? Alabama cops say yes, he was

TV reports a north Alabama umpire faces public intoxication charges after he was arrested for officiating at a high school baseball game while drunk. Priceville police say Derek Bryant was arrested by Monday with one inning left in a junior varsity game at Priceville High School .

