Hey umpire, whattayou, drunk? Alabama cops say yes, he was
TV reports a north Alabama umpire faces public intoxication charges after he was arrested for officiating at a high school baseball game while drunk. Priceville police say Derek Bryant was arrested by Monday with one inning left in a junior varsity game at Priceville High School .
