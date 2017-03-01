Four people life-flighted after wreck...

Four people life-flighted after wreck on Hwy 59 in Diboll

According to the Diboll Police Department, at 12:19 p.m. they responded to numerous calls of a major accident on Highway 59 near Demco. Four occupants inside a 2009 Chevy were life-flighted to nearby hospitals.

