Four people life-flighted after wreck on Hwy 59 in Diboll
According to the Diboll Police Department, at 12:19 p.m. they responded to numerous calls of a major accident on Highway 59 near Demco. Four occupants inside a 2009 Chevy were life-flighted to nearby hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Author explores stories left untold by others 2...
|5 min
|AuthorPhartz
|1
|Texas Family finds human remains inside walls o...
|8 min
|FindsPhartz
|2
|how many gangs in houston! (May '10)
|9 min
|ArePhartz
|233
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|11 min
|ObviouslyPhartz
|24,183
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|5 hr
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|18 hr
|TonkPharts
|1
|Pregnant/lactating
|18 hr
|SomeonePharts
|18
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC