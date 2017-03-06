El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Cypress, TX
COSTA MESA, Calif., March 06, 2017 -- El Pollo Loco , the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in Cypress, TX today. The new El Pollo Loco, located at 14124 Cypress Rosehill Rd., is the first restaurant to open in Cypress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|9 min
|Only New Resident
|24,184
|A brief look at Pearland's elections
|1 hr
|Pear pharts
|1
|Dozens of Trump supporters gather in Katy to ra...
|1 hr
|Gather pharts
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|1 hr
|Tow Phart
|1
|Crime 53 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Hero tackles chase ...
|1 hr
|Car Phart
|1
|Dozens of Trump supporters gather in Katy to ra...
|1 hr
|Dozen Phart
|2
|Pregnant/lactating
|1 hr
|Like Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC