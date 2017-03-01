Driver leads police on high speed cha...

Driver leads police on high speed chase across Houston

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Suspected bank robbers in a black Mercedes sedan led police on a 30-minute high-speed chase across Houston on Friday morning. About 11:15 a.m. two suspects bailed from the sedan on Styers Street, near the Loop 610 interchange with the North Freeway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accused of threats to Rep. Lewis' staff app... 2 hr AppearsPhartx 1
News All-Star lineup honors The Band's 'Last Waltz' 2 hr AllPhartx 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr UsingPhartx 24,147
Anyone know Tracey Carpenter (Jan '09) 2 hr SoPhartx 8
how many gangs in houston! (May '10) 12 hr WhatPharts 230
News The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te... 15 hr BestPhartss 1
News Humble ISD one of the fastest growing districts... 15 hr GrowingPhartss 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,800 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC