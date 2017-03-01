Driver leads police on high speed chase across Houston
Suspected bank robbers in a black Mercedes sedan led police on a 30-minute high-speed chase across Houston on Friday morning. About 11:15 a.m. two suspects bailed from the sedan on Styers Street, near the Loop 610 interchange with the North Freeway.
