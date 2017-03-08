David Javerbaum's Comedy an Act of Go...

David Javerbaum's Comedy an Act of God Arrives at Alley Theatre

Gregory Boyd , Artistic Director of the Alley Theatre , announces the cast and creative team for Broadway comedy An Act of God. The production begins preview performances March 17, opens March 22 and continues through April 16, 2017 in the Neuhaus Theatre.

