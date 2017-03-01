Crime 53 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Hero tack...

Crime 53 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Hero tackles chase suspect who tried to carjack his dad

Yesterday Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Houston police have two bank robbery suspects in custody after a wild high-speed chase that reportedly reached speeds of 100 miles an hour. When the suspects finally bailed out of their car, police say they tried to carjack a disabled man parked next to t A high-speed chase suspect tried to carjack a disabled man who happened to be shooting video at the time.

Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Houston, TX

