Crime 53 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Hero tackles chase suspect who tried to carjack his dad
Houston police have two bank robbery suspects in custody after a wild high-speed chase that reportedly reached speeds of 100 miles an hour. When the suspects finally bailed out of their car, police say they tried to carjack a disabled man parked next to t A high-speed chase suspect tried to carjack a disabled man who happened to be shooting video at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|20 min
|Only New Resident
|24,180
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|41 min
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|13 hr
|TonkPharts
|1
|Pregnant/lactating
|13 hr
|SomeonePharts
|18
|Nicole (Niki) Duplechain - Murder
|21 hr
|Hello Phart
|6
|Man accused of threats to Rep. Lewis' staff app...
|22 hr
|MuchPhartz
|19
|new details missing houston girl MS13 satanic s...
|22 hr
|PrePhart
|19
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC