Arlington school district buys former Eastern Star site near AT&T Stadium

The former site of the historic Eastern Star Home, just south of AT&T Stadium, has been acquired by the Arlington school district, which expects to announce plans for the property in a few weeks, a district spokeswoman said Monday. The school district bought the 28.5-acre site on Dec. 22, according to deed records.

