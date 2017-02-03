You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What it really means to be a Canadian astronaut
This week, the Canadian Space Agency announced that it had pared down a shortlist of 72 Canadians - from more than 3,000 applicants - to become the country's next astronaut. To the casual observer, the job of astronaut is the epitome of adventurer; with your nation's flag on your shoulder, you become a literal voyager to the stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|SeriousPhartz
|11
|Enlisting in the army in Houston
|Thu
|EnlistingPhartzess
|2
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Thu
|DownPhartzx
|24,022
|Chase moving Downtown El Paso location
|Thu
|DownPhartzx
|2
|Police arrest 'The Beast' but worry about other... (Jan '10)
|Thu
|AboutPhartzx
|5
|Pregnant/lactating
|Thu
|UdderzPhartz
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC