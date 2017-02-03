You might have to fight Siberian wolv...

You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What it really means to be a Canadian astronaut

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: National Post

This week, the Canadian Space Agency announced that it had pared down a shortlist of 72 Canadians - from more than 3,000 applicants - to become the country's next astronaut. To the casual observer, the job of astronaut is the epitome of adventurer; with your nation's flag on your shoulder, you become a literal voyager to the stars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16) 23 hr SeriousPhartz 11
Enlisting in the army in Houston Thu EnlistingPhartzess 2
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Thu DownPhartzx 24,022
News Chase moving Downtown El Paso location Thu DownPhartzx 2
News Police arrest 'The Beast' but worry about other... (Jan '10) Thu AboutPhartzx 5
Pregnant/lactating Thu UdderzPhartz 6
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,872 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC