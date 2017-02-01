Workshop Houston helps teens learn, g...

Workshop Houston helps teens learn, get encouragement

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Houston Chronicle reports he records songs and produces music videos for his rap group A.Y.O Nation using equipment in the tiny two-story blue building on Sauer Street in Third Ward. The 17-year-old junior has been coming to the Workshop Houston after-school program, since his freshman year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 'The Beast' but worry about other... (Jan '10) 2 min His Niece 2
Pregnant/lactating 2 hr UdderzPhartz 6
Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16) 2 hr FoundPhartzs 9
Where's Bobby Brown or China? 16 hr EverywherePhartzz 12
Review: Echo Auto Towing Inc (Jul '13) 16 hr ShniffPhartzz 95
Highspeed bitch and fireBOY delivery service Wed Proconnect 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Tue WorshipPhartz 24,021
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC