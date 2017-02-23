Women accused of attacking Lyft drive...

Women accused of attacking Lyft driver who took them to wrong destination

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A Lyft driver says he was pepper sprayed, cut with a knife and choked by two passengers after he drove them to the wrong location. Tiffany Houston, 23, and Reyanna Copeland, 21, have been charged with aggravated assault, a second degree felony, a year after the attack happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi... 1 hr PickedPhartz 1
News Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i... 1 hr YetiPhartz 1
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston 1 hr WatchPhartz 1
Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ... 1 hr GetRealHighonPot 9
News Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1... 3 hr BumPhartz 8
News Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne... 7 hr Power Pharting 1
News How & Where to Eat Hot Pot in Houston 7 hr HotPharttz 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC