Women accused of attacking Lyft driver who took them to wrong destination
A Lyft driver says he was pepper sprayed, cut with a knife and choked by two passengers after he drove them to the wrong location. Tiffany Houston, 23, and Reyanna Copeland, 21, have been charged with aggravated assault, a second degree felony, a year after the attack happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|1 hr
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i...
|1 hr
|YetiPhartz
|1
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|1 hr
|WatchPhartz
|1
|Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ...
|1 hr
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1...
|3 hr
|BumPhartz
|8
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|7 hr
|Power Pharting
|1
|How & Where to Eat Hot Pot in Houston
|7 hr
|HotPharttz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC