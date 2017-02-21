Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
As the Fourth of July approaches, the city of Houston and its neighbors gear up for some unforgettable celebrations. Houston has some of the best fireworks shows in the South, and we've tracked down the best places to watch Houston fireworks on July 4th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constituents Hold "Town Hall Without Ted Cruz" ...
|12 hr
|HimPhartse
|7
|The history of Houston's Rice Hotel
|13 hr
|UserPhart
|3
|Giant pothole emerges on I-45 near Hardy Toll R...
|15 hr
|GiantPhartse
|1
|An Elegy for Oxheart, Houston's Finest Restaurant
|15 hr
|RestaurantPhartse
|1
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|WilsonPhartx
|24,127
|Onstage: Feb. 23-March 2
|15 hr
|OnPhartx
|1
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|15 hr
|GirlPhartx
|12
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC