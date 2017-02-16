What you need to know about Houston's new marijuana policy
Houston and Harris County are poised to decriminalize low-level possession of marijuana in a sweeping move that puts the area at the forefront of efforts in Texas to halt minor drug arrests that clog jails and courts. Houston and Harris County are poised to decriminalize low-level possession of marijuana in a sweeping move that puts the area at the forefront of efforts District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the new policy Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why trump won the election
|1 hr
|Atphartc
|2
|1 More Sign that LINN Energy LLC is Hiding Some...
|3 hr
|ThisPhart
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Tornado spotted outside Houston
|11 hr
|ClaimPhartss
|2
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|LeftPhartse
|24,097
|Pregnant/lactating
|14 hr
|HiPhartse
|17
|Uncle Bobby (Jun '15)
|Wed
|HowPhartts
|12
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC