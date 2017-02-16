What you need to know about Houston's new marijuana policy

Houston and Harris County are poised to decriminalize low-level possession of marijuana in a sweeping move that puts the area at the forefront of efforts in Texas to halt minor drug arrests that clog jails and courts. Houston and Harris County are poised to decriminalize low-level possession of marijuana in a sweeping move that puts the area at the forefront of efforts District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the new policy Thursday.

