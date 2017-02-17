Wave of bomb threats continue against...

Wave of bomb threats continue against US Jewish community centers

Jewish community centers across the US received bomb threats on Monday, adding to a wave of threats made this year. At least 10 Jewish community centers across the United States were targeted with bomb threats on Monday, for the fourth time in five weeks.

