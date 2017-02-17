Wave of bomb threats continue against US Jewish community centers
Jewish community centers across the US received bomb threats on Monday, adding to a wave of threats made this year. At least 10 Jewish community centers across the United States were targeted with bomb threats on Monday, for the fourth time in five weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|22 min
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Houston streets that are prone to flooding, hig...
|34 min
|DryPhartt
|1
|Green Card Holders Are Not Automatically Re-Adm...
|54 min
|TodayPhartz
|2
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|OnlyPhartc
|24,121
|Texas catfish restaurant Flying Fish to debut i...
|1 hr
|FlyingPhartc
|1
|Man gets 15 years in arson case
|1 hr
|LightPhartc
|1
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|AstroPhartss
|442
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC