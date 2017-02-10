UH to stop holding classes at NW location in August
The University of Houston will halt classes at its northwest campus in August as the university expands its presence in Sugar Land and Katy. Professors and lecturers teach courses in communications, engineering, mechanics, psychology and logistics at the northwest campus, located at Lone Star College 's University Park at Highway 249 and Louetta Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|20 min
|AroundPherts
|8
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|1 hr
|WindyPhartzz
|6
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|WalkingPhartzz
|24,080
|White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16)
|4 hr
|LandPharts
|9
|Karla aka Mercedes
|9 hr
|InnPhartss
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12)
|Sat
|ThenPhartz
|282
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC