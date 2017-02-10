UH to stop holding classes at NW loca...

UH to stop holding classes at NW location in August

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Chron

The University of Houston will halt classes at its northwest campus in August as the university expands its presence in Sugar Land and Katy. Professors and lecturers teach courses in communications, engineering, mechanics, psychology and logistics at the northwest campus, located at Lone Star College 's University Park at Highway 249 and Louetta Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
punched my girlfriend in the face 20 min AroundPherts 8
Atencion! Hola!!! 1 hr WindyPhartzz 6
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 4 hr WalkingPhartzz 24,080
White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16) 4 hr LandPharts 9
Karla aka Mercedes 9 hr InnPhartss 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr Many pharts 1,106
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) Sat ThenPhartz 282
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,862 • Total comments across all topics: 278,805,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC