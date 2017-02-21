TxDOT accelerates I-45 construction t...

TxDOT accelerates I-45 construction timeline

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Off the Kuff

For many long-suffering Houston drivers, a solution to the infuriating bottleneck on Interstate 45 through downtown is likely something they thought they wouldn't live to see. More than a decade ago, a plan pitched to solve the problem - moving the interstate to the east side of downtown and demolishing the Pierce Elevated - appeared so preposterous they thought it would never get off the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Off the Kuff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horny male looking 25 min eye45 3
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr Truth is might 24,130
News Billikens Claim Hard-Fought 5-2 Victory at Fordham 9 hr HardPhartc 1
Anyone remember the restaurat Try Us Cafe near ... (Sep '12) 12 hr WhatPhartss 20
News Marijuana industry angered by White House reversal 20 hr HousePhartzz 1
White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16) 20 hr HoldingPhartzz 15
News Every day is an adventure at NorthGrove at Spri... Sat EveryPhart 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,179,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC