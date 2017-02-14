Tornadoes suspected of causing damage...

Tornadoes suspected of causing damage southwest of Houston

12 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Tornadoes are suspected of damaging homes and injuring people Tuesday southwest of Houston as a strong storm system moved quickly across much of the state. National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Overpeck said agency teams were inspecting damage in three locations to confirm whether a tornado touched down Tuesday morning in each area.

