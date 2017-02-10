Toll Brothers spotlights variety of q...

Toll Brothers spotlights variety of quick delivery homes in Houston

Toll Brothers spotlights a collection of quick delivery homes currently available throughout the Houston area. Toll Brothers boasts a footprint throughout the Houston area, with an array of available move-in ready homes in the following communities: Somerset Green , Sienna Planation, Bridgeland, the Reserve at Katy, Cinco Ranch, Cane Island, Woodson's Reserve and NorthGrove at Spring Creek.

