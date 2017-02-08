The Musical An American in Paris Come...

The Musical An American in Paris Comes to Houston

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Houston Press

Twin sisters, whose mother decided when they were three years old that she had to find something else for them to do and enrolled them in a creative movement class, went on in dance to the Miami City Ballet and now a musical coming to Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 39 min MyPhartsz 24,043
punched my girlfriend in the face 40 min WePhartsz 2
Looking for Debbie Dickehut 6 hr LittlePharting 2
cheap 24/7 it support! 6 hr SupportPharting 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
Pregnant/lactating 18 hr CurdPhartss 8
Looking for a plug 18 hr CutPhartss 12
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,506 • Total comments across all topics: 278,706,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC