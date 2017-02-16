The Art (and Fun) of Stacking Rocks
Michael Grab wades into the waist-high water of the Llano River in Central Texas, reaches down to the bottom, and fishes out a platter-size rock. Like most large stones, it's not perfectly round, and its edges undulate in an irregular pattern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Highways.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tornado spotted outside Houston
|4 hr
|ClaimPhartss
|2
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|LeftPhartse
|24,097
|Pregnant/lactating
|8 hr
|HiPhartse
|17
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|TXPhartz
|1,113
|Uncle Bobby (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|HowPhartts
|12
|Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16)
|Wed
|FarmPhartsc
|13
|Miraculous prayer
|Tue
|GrantedPhartzx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC