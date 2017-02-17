Texas bicyclist killed in Sunday morn...

Texas bicyclist killed in Sunday morning collision

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

A 51-year-old bicyclist from Houston was killed Sunday morning when she was hit by a car, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ... 1 hr Waco1910 2
White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16) 4 hr GottenPhartzz 11
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) 13 hr HavePhartz 440
Uncle Bobby (Jun '15) 19 hr BagPhartzz 18
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Sun NeighborPhartss 24,111
Looking for a lady for my wife and I. Lake Jackson (May '12) Sat UpPhart 8
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC