Teen's car plunges off Houston parking garage, lands upside down

12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Houston teenager's car fell several stories from a rooftop parking garage Sunday afternoon and landed upside down on a shopping center below, KHOU-TV reported. The vehicle flipped and landed upside down on the roof of a shopping center on Kirby Drive.

