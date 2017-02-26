Teen's car plunges off Houston parking garage, lands upside down
A Houston teenager's car fell several stories from a rooftop parking garage Sunday afternoon and landed upside down on a shopping center below, KHOU-TV reported. The vehicle flipped and landed upside down on the roof of a shopping center on Kirby Drive.
