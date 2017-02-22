Teen facing charge after killing bald eagle with high-powered pellet rifle in Houston neighborhood
A 17-year-old who admitted to fatally shooting an American bald eagle with a high-powered pellet rifle in a Houston neighborhood has been charged. Orlando David Delgado told police that the bird survived his initial shot, so he fired at it several other times, according to KPRC-TV .
