Teen facing charge after killing bald eagle with high-powered pellet rifle in Houston neighborhood

13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 17-year-old who admitted to fatally shooting an American bald eagle with a high-powered pellet rifle in a Houston neighborhood has been charged. Orlando David Delgado told police that the bird survived his initial shot, so he fired at it several other times, according to KPRC-TV .

