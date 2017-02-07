Suspect in 3 slayings dead after Georgia motel standoff
A man suspected in the killings of three women is dead after a standoff Tuesday with police at a Georgia motel, and a female suspect has been arrested, a U.S. Marshals Service spokesman said. William "Billy" Boyette , 44, was dead after the standoff in West Point, Georgia, and authorities had taken 37-year-old Mary Rice into custody, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Jim Joyner said in an email.
