Son killed protecting mom at Subway shop where both worked

Houston police say an 18-year-old sandwich shop employee has been fatally shot Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Houston, during an attempted robbery as he tried to protect his mother who also worked at the store. Police say the Javier Flores and his mother were the only people in the southeast Houston Subway restaurant near closing time Wednesday night when two assailants rushed in and pointed a gun at the woman.

